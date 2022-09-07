Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters on California looking to tackle energy crisis

Watters says a fully green economy is a 'fad'

Fox News Staff
Jesse Watters: California needs a 'well-balanced energy diet'

Jesse Watters: California needs a 'well-balanced energy diet'

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters makes the case that a solution to America's energy problem must be all-inclusive on 'The Five.'

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters discussed how California is handling its commitment towards green energy on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: Pretend California is my body. I need a well-balanced diet to fuel my body. I need greens. I need fruits. I need protein. I need grains. I need dairy. Okay. You don't all of a sudden just give your body greens. You know, as much as we want to eat cheese and bread, you don't just give your body cheese and bread.

RECORD HEAT BAKES CALIFORNIA, HIGH PLAINS, WITH SOME RELIEF COMING

You need a well-balanced energy diet, just like you do this one. It's a fad. 100% green is a fad. It can't happen. And that's why they're saying, 'we're going to get rid of natural gas and coal and nukes.' And then they keep pushing back the deadline because it doesn't make any sense.

