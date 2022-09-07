Jesse Watters on California looking to tackle energy crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters discussed how California is handling its commitment towards green energy on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: Pretend California is my body. I need a well-balanced diet to fuel my body. I need greens. I need fruits. I need protein. I need grains. I need dairy. Okay. You don't all of a sudden just give your body greens. You know, as much as we want to eat cheese and bread, you don't just give your body cheese and bread.

You need a well-balanced energy diet, just like you do this one. It's a fad. 100% green is a fad. It can't happen. And that's why they're saying, 'we're going to get rid of natural gas and coal and nukes.' And then they keep pushing back the deadline because it doesn't make any sense.

