Gavin Newsom blasted for asking Californians to avoid charging electric vehicles during heat wave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former California assemblyman Chuck DeVore slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom's plea to residents to avoid charging their electric vehicles as looming blackout threats and devastating heat waves continue. DeVore told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that people "underestimate" the amount of electricity needed to power electric vehicles, adding that the Golden State's move to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is "a glimpse into America's future."

GOP LEADER SLAMS CA POWER OPERATOR FOR DISCOURAGING EV CHARGING DURING HEAT WAVE AFTER VOTE TO BAN GAS CARS

CHUCK DEVORE: This is a glimpse into America's future. It certainly is a glimpse into one path. I would argue it's the wrong path, but look at this issue with the electric vehicles. I think it's very interesting that California only has 600,000 electric vehicles on the road today out of about 20 million or so operational. If they ban internal combustion engines, you're looking at about 2 million new electric vehicles a year and they can't even handle 600,000. You're looking at about 14% of California's grid dedicated to electric vehicles when people come home from working. And if all those cars charge at the same time, that's about one-seventh of what the grid is requiring to operate in those evening hours where things are real tight. I think we're getting a glimpse into the future if we go all-electric and people are just constantly underestimating the enormous amount of electricity needed to make this happen.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: