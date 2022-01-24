Watters on 'Fox & Friends': Biden is no longer useful to Democrats and the mainstream media

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
"Jesse Watters Primetime" host Jesse Watters told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Democrats and the media are "very disappointed" in President Biden.

JESSE WATTERS: [Democrats] are very disappointed in Joe Biden and so is the media. You can tell the press dragged the guy over the finish line last November, and now he’s not useful anymore. He’s not useful because he’s not jamming through the Democratic agenda, and he’s not bringing in the ratings. So, he’s not profitable for the Democratic Party or for the mainstream media, so they’re kind of putting him out to pasture. 

