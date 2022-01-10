Jesse Watters named permanent host of Fox News' 7 pm hour, will remain co-host of ‘The Five’

Jesse Watters has been named the permanent host of the 7 p.m. ET timeslot on Fox News Channel with a new hour-long program "Jesse Watters Primetime," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Monday.

"Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour," Scott said.

Watters, who co-hosts the wildly successful "The Five" and the weekend program "Watters’ World," will take over the "Fox News Primetime" slot that has been filled by rotating guests hosts since the network shook up its programming lineup last year.

Watters will remain co-host of "The Five," and a new Saturday night program to replace "Watters’ World" will be announced later this year.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" will debut on January 24.

"I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity," Watters said.

Watters joined the network in 2002 as a production assistant and made his on-camera debut a year later as a correspondent for "The O’Reilly Factor," where he rose to fame with his popular man-on-the street segments. He also worked on investigative stories for the program and was named solo host of the Saturday night program in 2017.

"Watters’ World" was the most-watched program in its timeslot throughout its history, averaging 1.9 million viewers to make it the most popular weekend program in cable news.

Watters joined "The Five" in April 2017 and the show has since become a ratings heavyweight, recently averaging a staggering 3.3 million viewers during the fourth quarter of 2021 to become the first non-primetime program in cable news history to finish an entire quarter as the most-watched cable news show.

"The Five" topped everything CNN and MSNBC had to offer during 2021, averaging 2.9 million viewers to finish as the second most-watched show on cable news.

Watters graduated from Trinity College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and is a New York Times No. 1 bestseller with his popular book, "How I Saved the World."