Jesse Watters: Biden signs executive order that helps illegal migrants stay in the country

Fox News host Jesse Watters responds to President Biden announcing a mass amnesty for some illegal migrants, despite nationwide backlash to open borders and migrant crime.

JESSE WATTERS: When there's a major tragedy in the country, the president has a responsibility to address it and assure us he's taking steps so it never happens again. This week, we found out a mother of five was murdered by one of Biden's migrants during an international crime spree. Her name was Rachel Morin. We'll say it, but the president won't. The White House put out a statement saying they send their condolences but can't comment on active cases. Unless it's Hunter Biden's.

…

Instead of talking about Rachel and the threat of migrant crime, Biden chose today of all days to sign an executive order that helps illegals stay in the country and the stay and work visas for half a million migrants. If an illegal has been married to a citizen for a while, they're protected. Biden says he's keeping families together. But what about the American ones that were torn apart by migrant criminals? Where's the executive order protecting us? This doesn't even make sense politically. 60% of Americans want every single illegal alien deported. Most Hispanic Americans agree. So why is Joe Biden signing this now? Because he doesn't have a choice. It's what his donors want.