'The Five' reacts to Biden choosing Harris as running mate: 'This pick was made for Joe'

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden had shown "bad judgement" in choosing Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

"She's kind of a phony who never caught on ... This is kind of like when you go out to a restaurant with your grandfather and you have to order for him," Watters said. "You take the menu and you're like 'He'll have the ribeye and you like it medium, right?' ... Joe didn't make this pick. This pick was made for Joe. It just shows you the kind of bad judgment and bad instincts that the Biden campaign has."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLASTS 'PHONY' KAMALA HARRIS IN AD, SAYS BIDEN PICK REFLECTS 'EXTREME AGENDA'

In response to co-host Dana Perino's statement that it was unclear how Harris helps Biden electorally, since her home state of California is certain to vote Democratic in November anyway, the "Watters' World" host said he wasn't sure the pick "gets him that much at all."

Biden's pick came after weeks of speculation and a little more than a year after he and Harris clashed over Biden's opposition to federally mandated busing at the first Democratic primary debate.

."@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," Harris tweeted on Tuesday.

"I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

Watters described Harris as "someone that couldn't even manage her own campaign. It was totally mismanaged. It was a complete catastrophe."

"I guess she was a strong prosecutor," he said. "She will prosecute the case against President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's very telegenic," he added. "I get that the media will say she's very hip and obviously the media is going to say she's going to beat [Vice President Mike] Pence in the debate. That's already been preordained.

"But she doesn't really have core beliefs. You remember she was for Medicare for all until she found out it wasn't really smart politics. Then she tried to back out of it but the more and more the audience and the Democrat field watched her, the lower her numbers got."