Washington Post reporter rips MSNBC over online harassment segment: 'You f--ked up royally'

Washington Post internet reporter Taylor Lorenz appeared to rip MSNBC on Sunday, saying the network "f--ked up royally" after a segment about online harassment that she participated in resulted in "even worse online harassment."

Lorenz, who left The New York Times for the Post this year, was interviewed for an MSNBC segment on journalist harassment Friday where detailed threats she has received online. However, Lorenz appeared less-than-thrilled with the feedback she received after claiming she suffers from "severe PTSD" after being harassed on social media.

"If your segment or story on ‘online harassment’ leads to even worse online harassment for your subjects, you f--ked up royally and should learn how to cover these things properly before ever talking about them again," Lorenz tweeted.

"I could teach an entire class on this stuff, but the simple fact is that very few people in power in newsrooms actually understand how the modern internet and online landscape works, and so they continually give ammo to bad actors," Lorenz added.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During MSNBC’s segment, an emotional Lorenz shared threats she received online and said she had contemplated suicide.

"You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating," she said. "It’s horrifying… It’s overwhelming."

Lorenz made headlines earlier this year when she trashed the Times on her way out the door, saying the newspaper didn’t allow her to grow her personal brand. She has raised eyebrows on a regular basis in recent, including a 2021 moment when she tweeted a false charge that business tech entrepreneur Marc Andreessen used what she called the "r-slur" on the audio-driven social media app Clubhouse. Lorenz was swiftly criticized for the inaccurate tweet, which she eventually deleted.

In 2020, when employed at the Times, Lorenz co-authored a piece headlined, "High School Students and Alumni Are Using Social Media to Expose Racism," on how students have "leveraged every social media platform to call out their peers for racist behavior," including "cultural appropriation." Last year, she was sharply criticized for leveling a false charge against business tech entrepeneur Marc Andreessen that he used the "r-slur" in a Clubhouse conversation.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.