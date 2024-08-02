'Keep it real': What Americans are saying about some of Kamala Harris' most controversial issues

As Kamala Harris makes her case for why she should be the next president, Fox News Digital asked people in New York, Michigan and Texas about some of her most controversial issues.

Trevor and Lee in Houston both gave a failing grade to Harris' performance at the border.

"We just got to keep it real, based on what we seeing," Lee said. "The border is what it is at this point. She's not passing."

"All the illegals that are coming in, they're bringing them in in droves, that's not good," Trevor said. "She is responsible for that border just being wide open right now."

But George in New York City said it's "hard to know" how Harris is doing "because she's really working for somebody else."

Hailey in Houston expressed similar thoughts.

"I don't really know what she's doing on the border," she said. "Being vice president, I don't think they get involved in as much as the president would be."

The Biden administration oversaw unprecedented levels of illegal immigration. While annual migrant encounters ranged from a low of about 303,916 to a high of 851,508 during Trump's tenure, crossings surged to 1,734,686 in Biden's first year in office .

Border encounters continued rising, hitting 2.5 million in 2023 and 1.8 million with three months still to go in fiscal year 2024.

"I do see a lot more border crossings," Hailey said. "I don't know that it's really changed that much from president to president. But I do think it needs to be figured out, because there's a lot of people that are getting hurt and injured, and it's not good."

Fox News Digital also asked Americans about Harris' stance on term limits for Supreme Court justices.

Late last month, President Biden and Vice President Harris called on Congress to impose term limits and a code of conduct on the Supreme Court. Biden, who spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate, proposes capping justices' terms at 18 years.

Several people Fox News Digital spoke with were open to term limits, and not just for the Supreme Court.

"I feel like a lot of Congress — and government as a whole — is very old," Alvin from Queens, New York, said. "So, yeah, I think term limits are definitely a good decision."

Hailey in Houston said even local governments could benefit from term limits.\

"How are you going to really listen to the people if the same people are in there with the same thoughts over and over again?" she asked.

