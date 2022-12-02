Jason Chaffetz: The level of left-wing bias and corruption at Twitter was extreme

Jason Chaffetz analyzes the latest news in Twitter's alleged role in keeping the Hunter Biden laptop story under wraps prior to Elon Musk taking over on "Hannity."

JASON CHAFFETZ: Elon Musk is officially lifting the veil at Twitter and what we're learning about the tech giant's role in the 2020 election, it's downright horrific. According to internal Twitter documents for 2020 shared with journalist Matt Taibbi, Twitter employees regularly fielded content moderation questions primarily from Democrats and the Biden campaign and then acted quickly to remove content they didn't like.

SEAN HANNITY: THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE HAS ‘NO PLAN’ TO FIX ANYTHING

Much of this objectionable content included graphic images and videos of Hunter Biden and his laptop from hell. In fact, Twitter employees were so desperate to censor the New York Post, the very real story about Hunter's laptop, that they even blocked users from sharing the story through emergency technology typically used to block the dissemination of child pornography. Now, make no mistake, the level of left-wing bias and corruption at Twitter was extreme. This comes on the heels of new testimony from a federal agent who claims that the FBI held weekly meetings with major tech platforms ahead of the 2020 election.

