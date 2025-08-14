Jasmine Crockett proclaims she hates the Heritage Foundation ‘with everything in my in my body’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D- Texas, said that she hates The Heritage Foundation "with everything in my body" during recent remarks she gave during a panel at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.

"People don't understand how terrible the Heritage Foundation is when I tell you I hate them with everything in my body," Crockett said last week during a panel conversation with MSNBC's Al Sharpton and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

The conversation was advertised as "an inspiring fireside chat, where they’ll explore the power of joy as a political act, cultural anchor, and driving force behind justice, storytelling, and community transformation."

During Crockett's remarks about hating The Heritage Foundation, Pressley interjected, saying, "Project 2025, they laid it all out," appearing to refer to a list of policy recommendations put forth by various conservative organizations, including The Heritage Foundation.

Crockett then went out to blast The Heritage Foundation’s work.

"So, Heritage Foundation has been around for a very long time," Crockett said. "And yes, we became familiar with Project 2025. We probably became familiar a little too late, but nevertheless, other work that they did and other work that they're doing is something that we don't do. One of the things that they do is they constantly are doing polling, but besides doing polling, they do focus groups."

She also voiced her disapproval of heartbeat bill legislation that makes it illegal to have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court’s June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision ended the recognition that abortion is a constitutional right and gave the states the power to determine what their abortion laws would be.

Crockett said The Heritage Foundation is using focus groups to change public opinion.

"But what they did is, they were listening to these focus groups, and they were trying to figure out how can we get people emotionally aroused," Crockett said.

She then said The Heritage Foundation is operating similar to a car dealership.

"And it's just like when you think about when you're going in to buy a car knowing you don't need that car but it smells good, it look good, you get real emotional," Crockett said. "And we actually have laws in most states that allow for you to come down from the high and allow you to take that car back. So when we allow ourselves to just get very emotional, then all logic is out the window."

