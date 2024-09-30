Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia judge overturns state’s six-week ‘heartbeat’ abortion law, calls it 'unconstitutional'

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declared the law that prevents abortions after six weeks 'unconstitutional'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Abortion will be the sleeper issue of an 'incredibly close' election: Jim Messina Video

Abortion will be the sleeper issue of an 'incredibly close' election: Jim Messina

Former Obama campaign manager reacts to new 2024 polling and the role women and swing voters will play in the Harris-Trump matchup.

A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, has overturned the state’s "Heartbeat Law" on abortion, which made it illegal to terminate a pregnancy after six weeks.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued the order on Monday, saying abortions must be regulated the way they were before the "Heartbeat Law" went into effect, meaning abortions could be allowed until the 22-week mark.

"The authors of our Constitutions, state and federal, entrusted to future generations a charter protecting the right of all persons to enjoy liberty as we learn its meaning," McBurney wrote in his final order. "A review of our higher courts' interpretations of ‘liberty’ demonstrates that liberty in Georgia includes in its meaning, in its protections, and in its bundle of rights the power of a woman to control her own body, to decide what happens to it and in it, and to reject state interference with her healthcare choices.

"That power is not, however, unlimited," the judge added. "When a fetus growing inside a woman reaches viability, when society can assume care and responsibility for that separate life, then – and only then – may society intervene."

GEORGIA SUPREME COURT REJECTS CHALLENGE TO ABORTION LAW

Pro-life protesters outside of the Supreme Court

Anit-abortion activists hold signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court after overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022.  (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

McBurney continued, saying a law that prevents abortions after six weeks was inconsistent with those rights as well as the proper balance that a viability rule establishes between a woman’s rights and society’s interests in protecting and caring for unborn infants.

He then declared the "Life Act" as "unconstitutional."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the "Heartbeat" abortion bill, also known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act," into law in 2019. The law made abortions after the six-week mark illegal.

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SIGNS CONTROVERSIAL 'HEARTBEAT' BILL INTO LAW

An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign

An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally, May 14, 2022. (AP)

There were exceptions written into the law, including rape and incest, as long as a police report was filed. Another exception to the law allowed for abortions after six weeks if the mother’s life was at risk or if a serious medical condition rendered a fetus inviable.

The law signed by Kemp was blocked by a federal judge in October 2019 — before it went into effect — and ruled it violated the right to abortion established by Roe. v. Wade in 1973.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which cleared the way for Georgia’s law on abortion to go into effect.

GEORGIA ABORTION LAW: A LOOK BACK AT WHAT HOLLYWOOD PRODUCTION COMPANIES HAVE SAID ABOUT FILMING IN THE STATE

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the "Heartbeat" abortion bill in 2019, though a Fulton County judge called the law unconstitutional. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

McBurney, in November 2022, ruled the law was "unequivocally unconstitutional" because it was enacted in 2019 when Roe v. Wade allowed abortions after six weeks.

But in October 2023, the Georgia Supreme Court rejected the ruling in a 6-1 decision, saying McBurney was wrong.

"When the United States Supreme Court overrules its own precedent interpreting the United States Constitution, we are then obligated to apply the Court’s new interpretation of the Constitution’s meaning on matters of federal constitutional law," Justice Verda Colvin wrote for the majority.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

McBurney’s ruling on Monday stated that the state, county, municipal and other local authorities are "enjoined" from seeking to enforce the six-week abortion law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics