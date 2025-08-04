Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls Trump a 'piece of s---' during liberal rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, did not hold back when sharing her opinion of President Donald Trump during a progressive rally on Sunday.

The firebrand congresswoman from Texas urged the Democratic Party to get aggressive against the administration at the Phoenix stop of MoveOn’s "Won’t Back Down Tour," hitting Trump with the obscene description in the process.

"Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s---. OK, we know that," she said, as the crowd cheered her on.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS THREATEN TO FLEE STATE AND BREAK QUORUM OVER REDISTRICTING PLAN

Crockett joined fellow Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., for the rally held by the political advocacy group to inspire voters ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Ahead of her slam on Trump, the congresswoman said in the clip flagged by Mediaite she’s confident that a Democratic candidate will win the 2028 presidential election, and laid out the strategy the party should have to secure that victory.

"But what are we going to need to do then?" she asked. "For me, it’s getting aggressive."

"Now listen, I’m not going to say that’s what we're going to do, but I’m telling y’all what my vision's [going to] be," she continued, pointing to limiting the Supreme Court, which she called "corrupt."

JASMINE CROCKETT DOESN'T KNOW IF SHE'S 'THE FUTURE' OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

"We need to have some real guardrails around this Supreme Court because the Supreme Court has paved the way for half the stuff that we see that’s going on."

She then used the expletive against Trump but argued that it’s Congress and the high court that need to be reined in because they’re the institutions allowing him to implement his agenda.

"But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this. But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit," she said.

She added that the court has "no ethics guardrail," while lower courts do.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"How much sense does that make when we know that they’re taking money – we have the paper trail – and they refuse to put guardrails on themselves?" she asked.

The left-wing lawmaker has frequently traded barbs with the president over the past few months.

On her X account, Crockett has gone as far as to label Trump a "buffoon" and a "mofo," the abbreviated version of the word "mother----er."

Trump has mocked the idea of Crockett being the future of the Democratic Party and called her "low IQ."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.