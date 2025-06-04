Crockett claims Republican opponents would throw her 'back in chains'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, claimed on Tuesday that conservatives would enslave people like her if they could, claiming their opposition is just another incarnation of old hatreds.

Crockett argued that current Republican attacks are an outgrowth of the mentalities behind slavery and segregation.

"It is easier, in my opinion, to do what’s right every single day that I go in and serve and do right for everyone. Because at the end of the day, I know that there was a time and a place, and if they could, they would throw me back in chains," she claimed on the "Outlaws" podcast. "Somehow, those that came before us managed to break loose of the physical chains, even though we still have a bunch of systemic chains that we are still kind of wrangling with."

Such battles, she said, make her reflect on the country's past.

"I think about the fact that they also had this justification as if we were different, as if we didn’t all bleed the same and we weren’t the same," she added. "And so, as the attacks seem new, they really are tired and old, and we’ve been through them before. And I can recognize the hate no matter if we’re talking about in the ’50s or if we’re talking about in 2025."

Crockett claimed that as Republicans are poised to face a backlash, the "superpowers" of people like her will be revealed.

"And so with me, I know that we’ve persevered past them. We have still been able to accomplish so much despite them," she said. "And I truly believe that as we walk into this next season — this losing season for the haters — I think that we will again be able to transgress and show that, like, we are great, we are normal. We are actually — if anything — we got superpowers, as far as I’m concerned."

At another point, podcast host TS Madison described feeling "so afraid as a Black trans woman" in modern America, asking the congresswoman, "What is going on?"

"I like to say, ‘They hate you because they can’t be you.’ So every little hate that they spew your way, my way, it is because they know that they see how beautiful we are inside and out, and we walk in that greatness every single day," Crockett said. "And there is nothing that they can do that will diminish us or make us feel less than, even though that’s what they want us to believe we are. So let me just say thank you for living your truth, because that really takes courage."

Crockett went on to argue that whether one is Black or identifies as transgender, there are those who "get all riled up about anybody that is not old, White, male and rich."