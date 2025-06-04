Jasmine Crockett mocks Trump, says he's threatened by her 'effective' message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, mocked President Donald Trump for insulting her, claiming it was because he "knows my message is effective," in a new podcast interview.

The progressive congresswoman appeared on the iHeartMedia Podcast "Outlaws with TS Madison" on Monday, where she addressed her rise to prominence in the Democratic Party and how that has made her a target for criticism.

Crockett said she doesn't pay attention to those who question her credentials or insult her before specifically addressing her beef with Trump.

"Dealing with Trump —Trump likes to dog whistle. Essentially, what he's done is tried to put a target on my back," she began.

Crockett went on to mock Trump for paying attention to her, claiming it was because the president felt threatened by her "effective" rhetoric.

"But Donald Trump, dropping the name of someone who literally is only just now entering her second term in Congress, kind of tells you who is trying to get on whose level, right? He’s the president of the United States. I can guarantee you if I was somehow sitting in the White House I wouldn’t be worried about no random nobody young person that is in the House," she continued.

"But the reality is that he knows that my message is effective, he knows that the things I’m saying are true, and he knows that he can’t just ‘fake media’ me, ‘fake news’ me."

"He knows that people, even who aren’t Democrats, listen to what I have to say, because No. 1, I make it plain, and No. 2, I always make sure I back up my information and challenge somebody to find what I’m giving them is false, and that is what’s most threatening to him," Crockett added.

"Because he’s been used to Democrats who keep their heads down and do the work. But I do the work while also talking my talk and walking my walk."

On Sunday, Crockett told a surprised local reporter in Dallas that "Republicans walk up to me and tell me how much they like me."

The left-wing lawmaker has frequently traded barbs with the president.

On her X account, Crockett has gone as far as to label Trump a "buffoon" and a "mofo," the abbreviated version of the word "mother----er."

Trump has mocked the idea of Crockett being the future of the Democratic Party and called her "low IQ."

While speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in April, Trump took another swipe at the progressive lawmaker, saying her party was in "serious trouble" if they were "going to rely on Crockett to bring them back."

Crockett told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in April, "It says a lot when you’re supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you’re worried about a sophomore in the House. I’m just saying."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.