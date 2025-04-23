Jasmine Crockett tells Jimmy Kimmel she will 'absolutely' take head-to-head IQ test against Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday that she would "absolutely" take a head-to-head IQ test against President Donald Trump.

"He also called you low IQ, I’m sure you’re aware of that. Would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly head-to-head against the President of the United States?" Kimmel asked.

"Absolutely!" Crockett responded.

Kimmel played a clip of Trump talking about the Democratic lawmaker, during which he called Crockett the Democrats' "new star," and suggested the party was in trouble if that was the case.

JASMINE CROCKETT TEARS UP AS CANCELED MSNBC HOST THANKS HER FOR 'CONTINUING SUPPORT FOR DEMOCRACY'

Trump made the comments about Crockett during the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in early April.

"This new star, Crockett. How about her? Is that real? Are they serious about that? That’s their new star? If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble. I mean, this is — Crockett! Oh man, oh man. We’ve done a job, but they’ve totally lost their confidence, and it’s a hard thing when you lose your confidence, but they have. They’ve taken a lot of beatings and now they’re going to rely on Crockett to bring them back," Trump said.

Crockett said it was the first time she'd heard the sound from the president.

"It says a lot when you’re supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you’re worried about a sophomore in the House. I’m just saying," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Crockett has recently suggested that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant who was recently deported to an El Salvadoran megaprison, was "a lot less criminal" than Trump.

"I mean, we know that they admitted that they were wrong. Now they’re trying to double back and say, ‘Well, he’s this terrible person and all this kind of stuff.’ But here’s the reality. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a lot less criminal than the person that’s sitting in the White House, because last time I checked, he doesn’t have any criminal convictions," Crockett said of Abrego Garcia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The liberal lawmaker also referred to Trump as a "buffoon" in a social media post earlier this month.