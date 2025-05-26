Jasmine Crockett mocks Trump West Point speech quipping 'get him some ADHD medicine'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, had harsh criticism of President Donald Trump’s West Point commencement speech on MSNBC Sunday.

MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Crockett to respond to clips from Trump’s speech at the United States Military Academy at West Point over the weekend.

In response, Crockett said the speech proved Trump was not qualified to be commander in chief and compared him to someone out of an "insane asylum."

"He literally sounds like someone who has broken out of the insane asylum," Crockett said. "Like he’d just be all over the place. Like, get him some ADHD medicine, if nothing else, because I don’t know where he’s ever gonna go."

She argued the graduates, the troops, the country and the world "deserve better" and called on Republicans to intervene and begin questioning Trump's mental capabilities.

"It is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity and whether or not he is equipped to serve mentally. We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve, but this is just deplorable," Crockett said.

Trump spoke to the 1,002 graduating cadets of the West Point Class of 2025 in New York on Friday. During his speech, he railed against previous foreign policy initiatives and announced a $1 trillion military buildup. The speech marked the first military commencement address of Trump’s second term.

Crockett and Trump have frequently traded barbs as the former rose to become a prominent figure in the Democratic Party. On her X account, Crockett has gone as far as to label Trump a "buffoon" and a "mofo," the abbreviated version of the word "mother---er."

Earlier this month, Trump called Crockett "low IQ" and mocked the idea of her being the future of the Democrats.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.