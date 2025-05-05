Jasmine Crockett doesn't know if she's 'the future' of the Democratic Party

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas., said the Democratic Party needs people "unafraid" to stand up to President Donald Trump when asked if she believes she is the future leader of the party.

Crockett appeared on CNN’s "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on Monday to discuss comments Trump made against her during his "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday.

"I mean, I look at the Democrats, they're in total disarray," Trump said. "They have a new person named [Texas Rep. Jasmine] Crockett. I watched her speak the other day. She's definitely a low IQ person. And they said she's the future of the party. I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’"

Tapper asked whether she considered herself the future of the party as Trump suggested.

"I don‘t know that I‘m the future of the Democratic Party, but I do know that in this moment, we need people that are unafraid and willing to go after this administration for the good of the entirety of the country," Crockett said.

Although she seemed unsure about publicly taking on the mantle of the future of the party, Crockett confirmed reports that she was interested in taking the ranking Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee.

"I want to make sure that we are shining a light on all the darkness that they are bringing to our country right now," Crockett said.

The Texas lawmaker previously reacted to Trump’s statements in an X post on Sunday.

"For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot. Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…" Crockett wrote.

Crockett has emerged as a potential leader of the Democratic Party after making several viral comments against Trump and his supporters since the beginning of his second term.

