Trump mocks 'low IQ' Jasmine Crockett, 'nutjob' Bernie Sanders as potential leaders for the Democratic Party

President Donald Trump mocked several liberal figures as well as former President Joe Biden on Sunday while trying to guess which one will lead the party.

During his interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," host Kristen Welker asked Trump who he believed could lead the MAGA movement after he finishes his second term.

Trump said he could name several examples, such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but added that he couldn’t say the same about the Democratic Party.

"I can't name one Democrat," Trump said. "I mean, I look at the Democrats, they're in total disarray. They have a new person named [Texas Rep. Jasmine] Crockett. I watched her speak the other day. She's definitely a low IQ person. And they said she's the future of the party. I said, ‘you have to be kidding.’"

Crockett has emerged as a potential leader of the Democratic Party after making several viral comments against Trump and his supporters since the beginning of his second term.

Beyond Crockett, Trump said he couldn’t think of another real example besides Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., whom he dismissed as a future leader for being in his eighties. He largely blamed Biden for tarnishing the image of old people as leaders.

"I know people that are unbelievably sharp, and they're older than 87," Trump said. "I watch Bernie Sanders. He's a nutjob, but he's still sharp. He's the same guy he was. He hasn't gone down. But Biden is really… he's the worst thing to happen to old people."

Despite his jabs, Trump felt sorry for the Democrats and hoped there could still be a robust opposition party in the future.

"I don't know what they're going to do," Trump said. "And I really believe in a two-party system. I because it's good to be challenged. It's really good to have two parties, you know, it's good. Being challenged is okay. It keeps you sharp. I don't know what they're going to do."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett, Sanders and Biden’s team for comment.

Since Trump’s inauguration, several Democrats have popped up as potential presidential nominees for the 2028 election, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

