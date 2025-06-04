Jasmine Crockett surprises reporter with claim Republicans 'tell me how much they like me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, surprised a local reporter during an interview on Sunday with her claim that Republicans frequently say how much they like her.

"I think that people just have found a way to connect with me, and I think, you know, there was a point in which people in the party, well, within parties, not within our specific party, felt like, ‘Oh, she’s Black and she’s proud, so only Black people will listen to her,’" said the liberal congresswoman.

"And then it’s like, well, wait a minute, maybe just liberals will listen to her, and now it’s become clear as I have been out in various cities throughout this country, where I’ve had Republicans walk up to me and tell me how much they like me," Crockett told Jason Whitely, a reporter for Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA, on "Inside Texas Politics."

Whitely responded, "No, you haven’t, are you serious?"

Crockett said she was and told the reporter, "You'd be surprised."

"Come on!" Whitely added.

Asked by Whitely about her political ambitions and if she was looking to do something bigger going into 2026 and looking ahead to the 2028 presidential election, Crockett said no.

"I want to do what I can to hopefully make sure that we win," she said. "Win the majority back in Congress, but also with the presidency."

Crockett has been outspoken in her criticism of President Donald Trump and reportedly has her sights on becoming the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Crockett agreed that "Republicans want poor people to die as quickly as humanly possible," during a town hall event on Monday.

She has traded barbs with Trump and has alleged that the president is "terrified" of "smart, bold Black women" telling him the truth after Trump called her a "low-IQ person."

Crockett also expressed some doubt about having an extensive career in politics, pointing to "death threats."

"I did criminal defense work, and I worked with true blue criminals and never had to worry about death threats. And waking up and having to deal with death threats, having to think about where I go, how much security I have, because of all the hateful rhetoric that is circling, and a lot of it is spewed directly from the president of the United States himself," she said.

"I just don't know that that's really a life that I want to live for an extended amount of time," she added, noting that she would continue to serve as long as she could in her current role.