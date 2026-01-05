Jasmine Crocket says 'f--- you' to the Supreme Court over Texas redistricting decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said "f--- you" to the Supreme Court over its decision to temporarily uphold Texas' new congressional districts.

In a video posted to her YouTube account on Sunday, Crockett commented on what she claims are efforts by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party to "rig the system" ahead of the 2026 midterm elections using redistricting tactics.

"Obviously, Trump is still doing his bidding with these state Houses and state Senates and governor's mansions to try to rig the system," Crockett said. "Kudos to Indiana for saying f--- you. Kudos to California for saying we're going to fight back."

She continued, "Definitely kudos to the Trump justice who wrote the 160-page opinion denouncing what took place in Texas and f--- you to the Supreme Court for what they did as well as, you know, we'll see what happens in some other places."

The Supreme Court issued an order in December keeping Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s redrawn districts in place ahead of the November elections. The new congressional districts are expected to add up to five new GOP House seats.

The new congressional maps also move Crockett out of her current district, which likely factored into her decision to launch a Senate bid shortly after the Supreme Court decision.

In response to Texas' new congressional maps, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed a ballot initiative in November that would create five more Democratic-leaning congressional districts.

In December, Indiana's Republican-led state Senate rejected a vote on a new congressional map that would have added two additional GOP seats.

During the video, Crockett also urged more efforts to reform the Supreme Court, citing her experience on the Court Reform Now Task Force in 2024, including proposals for term limits and court expansion.

"I just feel like there are certain spots on the Supreme Court that were illegitimately gotten for sure," Crockett said. "So, I think if we're going to shore up our democracy, we have to first start by shoring up the checks and balances. And so, that starts with the Supreme Court."