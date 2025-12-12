Jasmine Crockett says the Senate needs to impose 'ethical guidelines' on Supreme Court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After announcing her Senate campaign on Monday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said that the Senate needs to impose "ethical guidelines" on the Supreme Court, adding that if all else fails, Congress is "going to have a little conversation with the justices."

Crockett appeared on "The Joy Reid Show" on Thursday, where she laid out her case for why the Senate should be doing more to check the nation's highest court.

"The only body that has oversight over the Supreme Court is the United States Senate," Crockett said. "So, ultimately, when it comes down to whether or not they have to finally have some ethics about themselves, because they are the only justices in this country that do not have any ethical guidelines — or whether it is literally that we just are bringing them in, and we are going to have a little conversation with the justices."

The congresswoman reiterated that these powers are available only to the Senate, and can be leveraged when confirming justices or deciding "if we're going to expand the court" — a move that Democrats have proposed in recent years.

Crockett added that the legislative body's power could also be used to decide whether "these bad actors that are in this administration, if they're going to potentially be held accountable," noting that "you got to have the votes in the Senate" to make that happen.

The congresswoman also addressed redistricting and said that Democrats "have to change the Senate map."

Crockett argued that "no matter how bad they make these maps, we are going to flip the House," but questioned "what good is flipping the House if the only thing that we're doing is shine a light on all the bad that is being done?"

"The only way that you don't know what's being done is if you're just not paying attention. It is clear that they are criminals. It is clear that they have killed people. It is clear that they don't give a damn about the people that actually voted for them. All of this stuff is clear, but ultimately, how do you get some accountability?" she asked. "So, let's pass a million bills out of the House. But if we don't have the numbers in the Senate, then those bills die."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

After months of speculation whether she would enter the Texas Senate race, Crockett announced her bid on Monday. In a launch speech to supporters in Dallas, she framed her candidacy as a move to stand up against President Donald Trump.

Her announcement came hours after former Rep. Colin Allred announced he would be dropping out of the race , citing concern over keeping the party united instead of having a messy primary battle.

In her announcement, Crockett criticized Trump and incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn .

"I'm done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug. The gloves have been off, and now I'm jumping into the ring," she said.

