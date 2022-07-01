Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Jarrett: The Supreme Court represents the 'sanity' and 'common sense' world order

Greg Jarrett discusses what would happen if SCOTUS tried to codify Roe

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The Supreme Court represents the ‘sanity and common sense’ world order: Legal Analyst Video

The Supreme Court represents the ‘sanity and common sense’ world order: Legal Analyst

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarret discusses how Democrats are smearing the Supreme Court justices after recent landmark rulings on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legal analyst Gregg Jarrett weighed in on the backlash over Roe v. Wade being overturned on "Hannity."

GREGG JARRETT: Well, the Supreme Court represents the sanity and common sense world order, if you will. And, you know, Joe Biden, whenever he weighs in on the Constitution, the Supreme Court or the rule of law, he mangles the subject matter, which only underscores that this is a guy who got kicked out of law school. I mean, the sum total of what Biden knows about the law could be written on a yellow Post-it. And I'm talking about the little one. You know, his latest thing is let's federalize abortion rights. That's a fool's errand for two reasons from a legal standpoint. Remember what the Supreme Court said. They said, we are returning the decision-making to the states. So if Congress were to try to codify it, it would immediately be met with a lawsuit to strike it down, usurping the power of the states. But from a practical standpoint, Joe Biden wants to create this chronic state of whiplash every time a new party takes over Congress in the White House. They would reverse the previous decision on abortion. So you'd have this persistent ping pong effect. Look, abortion is important. It shouldn't be treated like a rubber band. Expanded and contracted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Dems smear SCOTUS justices after landmark rulings Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.