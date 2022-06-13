Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

Intersections near Supreme Court blocked by pro-choice protesters as Roe decision closes in

Protesters marched through D.C. demanding the Supreme Court uphold Roe v. Wade

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
close
Intersections near Supreme Court blocked by pro-choice protesters as Roe decision closes in Video

Intersections near Supreme Court blocked by pro-choice protesters as Roe decision closes in

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-choice demonstrators blocked several intersections surrounding the Supreme Court on Monday morning as part of the "Shut Down SCOTUS" protest organized as the Roe v. Wade decision nears.

Activists hold up a "SHUT DOWN SCOTUS" sign near the Supreme Court.

Activists hold up a "SHUT DOWN SCOTUS" sign near the Supreme Court. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Politico published a leaked draft opinion in May indicating that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion. Protesters gathered at a park around 7 a.m. and marched about half a mile to the Supreme Court before blocking off several intersections.

"My body, my choice," protesters chanted on their way to the Supreme Court.

SUPREME COURT EXTENDS WAIT FOR DECISION IN CASE THAT COULD OVERTURN ROE V. WADE

Pro-choice and pro-life protesters shout at each other near the Supreme Court.

Pro-choice and pro-life protesters shout at each other near the Supreme Court. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Several pro-life counterprotesters interrupted the pro-choice demonstrators, chanting "abortion is murder" in front of their march. Outside the Supreme Court, law enforcement separated the two groups.

Law enforcement separated pro-choice and pro-life protesters outside the Supreme Court.

Law enforcement separated pro-choice and pro-life protesters outside the Supreme Court. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

ROE V. WADE: WHAT IT IS AND WHAT THE LEAKED SUPREME COURT DRAFT OPINION COULD SIGNAL

The justices released a handful of decisions Monday, but not Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Protesters dispersed around 11 a.m. after learning the ruling would not be announced.

KAVANAUGH ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IGNORED BY SUNDAY

A heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the Supreme Court on Monday morning 

A heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the Supreme Court on Monday morning  (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A decision on Dobbs is expected to come late June or early July.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

More from Politics