Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: Millennials 'need to understand how much power they have' to slow coronavirus spread

The key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. rests in the hands of millennials, who appear to have a difficult time practicing social distancing, according to Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

"When it comes down to our millennials who are very active, they want to be out there, they want to go shopping and to parties and to clubs, so they are really the ones who hold the key to curbing the trajectory of this wicked virus that is metastasizing through our nation and causing so much havoc and disruption," Nesheiwat told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

Nesheiwat's comments come hours after Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, declared millennials as "the core group that will stop the virus," during a press conference at the White House.

"I am the mom of two wonderful millennial young women who are bright and hard-working, and I will tell you what I told to them: they are the core group that will stop this virus," Brix said. "They are the group that communicates successfully independent of picking up a phone ... they intuitively know how to contact each [other] without being in a large social gathering."

Nesheiwat emphasized that while many millennials are having a difficult time remaining indoors and may exhibit no symptoms, they continue to pose a threat to the more vulnerable populations.

"If we can get the largest population of millennials to really adhere to these strict guidelines, and CDC [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] protocols to help mitigate the spread of this virus, we can see a decrease in the number of cases," she explained.

"The reason why it is so important is because they have such a robust, strong immune system. They'll have either no symptoms...or very mild symptoms and they will have the energy to want to go out and about and do things -- not realizing they can easily spread to those who are more susceptible to this virus."

Asked why the millennial generation has had a hard time adhering to calls for self-isolation from U.S. public health officials, Nesheiwat said it boiled down to a lack of education and understanding of the virus.

"My guess is, we haven't made it obvious that this could be a real disease for those who are most vulnerable --which we all know the older population who have underlying medical disease, heart disease, cancer patients..."

"One thing we need to realize is our youth are not exempt from this virus, from complications -- especially if they vape or smoke -- they are at a higher risk ... so it's just a matter of educating them and letting them understand how much power they have and really helping protect their neighbors, their loved ones and turning this disease around ... making a difference in the lives of many Americans," she explained.

"It's a matter of...letting them understand how much power they have to make a difference."