UberEats waives delivery fees for restaurants as coronavirus forces shutdowns

UberEats is making changes to help restaurants and customers cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced several changes to its policies that are intended to help restaurants and customers continue to do business while still practicing social distancing. This includes waiving certain delivery fees and altering the restaurant billing cycle.

Janelle Sallenave, the head of Uber Eats for the US and Canada, released a statement through the Uber newsroom.

She wrote, "As more customers are choosing to stay indoors, we’ve waived the Delivery Fee for the more than 100,000 independent restaurants across US & Canada on UberEats. We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns—both in-app and via email—to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app."

The company is also altering its payment cycle for restaurants and is giving businesses the option for daily payments as opposed to weekly payments.

In regards to driver safety, UberEats will deliver sanitization products to keep drivers and their vehicles clean. The company is also offering contactless deliveries to limit exposure between individuals.

Lastly, the statement says that UberEats will provide "300,000 free meals on Uber Eats to first responders and healthcare workers in the US and Canada, in coordination with local and state and provincial governments. We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours long; we hope we can help in a small way."

This update to the company's policies comes as the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut collectively decided to close down bars, restaurants and other venues in an attempt to slow down the spread of the outbreak.