Fox News adds medical contributors amid coronavirus pandemic

Fox News has beefed up its medical coverage amid the growing coronavirus pandemic with a pair of new contributors.

FNC on Monday named family and emergency medical professional Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as a contributor to provide analysis about the ongoing crisis, after adding Dr. Martin Makary last week.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“I am on the front lines of fighting this virus in our clinics across New York City. I look forward to educating viewers on healthcare and preventative medicine while providing our audience with actions they can take to help keep their families safe and healthy during the coronavirus crisis,” Dr. Nesheiwat said in a statement.

Nesheiwat is scheduled to make her first appearance as a contributor during Monday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” She is a board-certified medical doctor who serves as a Medical Director at CityMD, a group of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey.

In addition to being a regular medial guru on cable news, Dr. Nesheiwat has led medical relief missions around the globe with the American Red Cross.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Dr. Nesheiwat joins the recently signed Dr. Martin Makary as part of Fox News’ expert medical team alongside Dr. Nicole Saphier, Dr. Manny Alvarez and Dr. Marc Siegel and others as the network aims to provide the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Makary, a Johns Hopkins health policy expert and surgeon, was announced as a contributor on Friday and made his debut on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with insight about the pandemic. He is a New York Times bestselling author and jointly is a professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“I am honored to be joining Fox News during this critical moment in our nation’s history. I look forward to providing viewers with vital information surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as discussing the latest on healthcare innovation, medical research, and more.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Makary has written for USA Today and The Wall Street Journal, in addition to being editor-in-chief of MedPage Today. HealthLeaders magazine recently named him one of America’s 20 most influential people in health care.