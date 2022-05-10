Kudlow blasts Biden's Treasury chief for ‘grotesque’ claim about abortion case, economic turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow denounced Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent comments about the effect an overturning of Roe v. Wade may have on women in the economy.

During a hearing, Yellen was asked by fellow Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey about the impact "the loss of abortion access" would mean economically for women in America.

"I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy, and would set women back decades," Yellen responded.

On "Hannity," Kudlow said Yellen's comments were ridiculous.

"I'm very, very strongly pro-life; defending the life of the unborn – and what Janet Yellen said today in that Senate hearing was bizarre, deplorable, one of the worst things I've ever seen since Roe v Wade," he said.

He went on to explain that because of the 1973 decision, millions of potential American citizens were never able to participate and help grow the economy that Yellen is overseeing.

"Since Roe v Wade, over 63 million abortions have been performed. Those are 63 million of God's created babies who will never see the light of day, who will never grow up, who never would become productive people in our economy and our society," he said. "That is a great damaging blow to the economy, apart from the moral problem involved in that."

He called Yellen's testimony "grotesque" and called on the cabinet official to take back her remarks.

"Nobody could respect somebody who comes out and makes a statement like that, that actually more abortions would be good for the economy. It's just utter nonsense."

Additionally, host Sean Hannity said Yellen's premise was flawed, in that abortion will not be banned nationwide, but instead returned to that of a state-by-state regulation.

"There won't be a loss of abortion access. There might be restrictions in some states, but there's going to be plenty of opportunities for everyone that wants one," he said.