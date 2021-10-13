Jim Jordan: Yellen targets mom's finances, but no concern for joint account between Hunter & Joe Biden

Amid a new Hunter Biden bombshell report that the 51-year-old businessman-turned-artist shared a joint bank account with his then-vice presidential father, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questioned why Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touting the IRS' plan to monitor-in-bulk $600-or-higher transactions of average Americans while ignoring such reports.

"Fox News Primetime," host Jesse Watters cited a Daily Mail report that information on the controversial laptop allegedly abandoned by Hunter at a Wilmington computer repair store alluded to a joint account between father and son.

The report said emails show the duo paid each others' bills, helped with the donation of Senate papers to the University of Delaware and that one of Hunter's Rosemont Seneca business partners, Eric Schwerin, had worked on the elder Biden's taxes.

Hunter Biden also complained that "half" his salary went to "Pop" – as asserted in a purported text between Hunter and his now-27-year-old daughter Naomi.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry, unlike Pop, I won't make you give me half your salary," the purported texts said.

Watters played a clip of Yellen defending her support for the IRS policy, saying that Americans already file W-2's which avail their personal financial data to the IRS, while "high income individuals" have "opaque sources of income" that aren't reported.

Watters asked Jordan if he believes the Bidens report all of their transactions to the IRS, citing the paying of bills in the Mail report.

"I doubt it. But if I could figure that out, don’t you think the feds could, too?" he asked.

Jordan replied that Hunter Biden has been paid millions of dollars by Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese sources, and wondered if those funds were part of the reported joint account with Joe Biden.

"Ten percent for the Big Guy – from that now-famous email," he added. "Maybe the IRS could find that out if they were not so quick busy checking what my Mom spent last week in her bank account – this is how goofy it gets."

Jordan continued, "This is the scary part. This is where the left wants to go."

The Republican lawmaker described the Democratic left as going on a multifaceted endeavor seeking to rein in Americans' personal freedoms and autonomy, characterizing Dr. Anthony Fauci's continued COVID-19 restrictions as "giving up your freedom for the greater good" while noting the Justice Department will now seek to monitor parents at school board meetings.

"And the IRS now says every transaction $600 or more, we want to know about it. That is a scary place where the left is trying to take us, and of course the involvement of the Biden's together on this…"

Jordan added that the White House continues to dismiss scrutiny of $75,000 Hunter Biden paintings being marketed by the Manhattan-based Georges Berges gallery in recent days.

"He sold… five of those – are they going to look at that? Or are they going to be so busy trying to find out what my mother-in-law spent in her bank account? I mean, this is crazy. But this is where the left goes. It is all about control, and all about limiting freedom, and I am very nervous about where they want to take the country."