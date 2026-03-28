Jane Fonda warns America faces 'existential' crisis as she urges turnout at 'No Kings' protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and activist Jane Fonda urged Americans to mobilize ahead of Saturday’s "No Kings" protests, calling on supporters to bring others into the movement as she warned the country is facing "existential" threats under President Donald Trump's leadership.

"People feel desperate," Fonda, aged 88, said on MS NOW's "Inside with Jen Psaki," Friday.

"We’re the majority… so we have to act like it."

Framing the demonstrations as an entry point for new activists, Fonda encouraged attendees to "bring five people" who have never protested before, describing the rallies as a way to "build community" and take a "first step" toward broader action.

'NO KINGS' CALLS ITSELF LEADERLESS BUT ITS OWN INTERNAL DOCUMENTS TELL A VERY DIFFERENT STORY

"It’s like dipping your toe in. It’s the first step, so we should all go tomorrow, but we shouldn’t just go, we should bring five people, bring people that we know that have never been to a protest. It’s like a first step," she said.

"You meet new friends, you build community. It’s very important. Because it’s not affecting his pocketbook, Trump maybe doesn’t care about the no kings, but we do."

Fonda also linked the protests to concerns about climate change, warning the country is facing an "existential crisis" and saying she is "grateful to be alive" to fight it.

REVOLUTIONARY TOURISM:: INSIDE THE $600M MARRIAGE OF DARK MONEY AND FAR-LEFT AGITPROP

"This is such an important time… because it’s in our hands. We can save the future…" she stressed.

"The climate is being forgotten about. We are facing an existential climate crisis, and fossil fuels are everywhere with [Trump]…

"We can change what’s happening. We are the majority. We don’t have a lot of time."

'NO KINGS' PROTESTS LARGELY COMPRISED OF PEOPLE FROM ONE DEMOGRAPHIC: EXPERTS

Fonda added that the moment carries historic weight, arguing future generations will judge how Americans respond.

"How exciting to be a grown up person right now to be able to be part of this because… history is going to be very much on top of this. They’re going to know who was on which side," she said.

"I don’t want to be judged by history and by my children and grandchildren of not having done all I can. Everybody has a role."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fonda has a long history of political activism, most notably her controversial opposition to the Vietnam War, which drew widespread criticism at the time and continues to impact her public image decades later.

Like many other Hollywood figures, she has been critical of Trump throughout his political career, even rallying stars to "resist" the president at last year's SAG Awards.