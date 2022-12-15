James Cameron claims pregnant warriors make ‘Avatar’ sequel more feminist than Marvel movies

Director James Cameron revealed that "Avatar: Way of the Water" is a feminist film and includes images of female empowerment not found in the Marvel or DC superhero franchises.

"Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel – all these other amazing women come forward, but they’re not mothers, and they’re not pregnant while fighting evil," Cameron said.

The renowned director revealed that it was a conscious choice to portray various female characters in the film engaging in incredible feats strength and going into battle while carrying a child.

"Everyone is always talking about women empowerment," Cameron said. "But what is such a big part of a woman’s life that we, as men, don’t experience? And I thought, ‘Well, if you really want to go all the way down the rabbit hole of female empowerment, let’s have a female warrior six months pregnant into battle.’ It doesn’t happen in our society – probably hasn’t for hundreds of years. But I guarantee you, women used to have to fight to survive and protect their children, and it didn’t matter if they were pregnant."

The renowned director added that pregnant women are more athletic and capable than people in Western culture recognize. He also noted that he wanted to strip away the "real boundaries" in society and used the imagery of pregnant women, or the "last bastion," heading off into batting to illustrate the stakes of conflict.

Cameron, who has confessed he enjoys superhero films, previously knocked the recent Marvel and DC films for lacking significant relationships in an October interview with The New York Times.

"When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college," Cameron said. "They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies."

Cameron recently came under fire during his promotion of the new "Avatar" film when he asserted that testosterone was a "toxin" that men had to remove from their system.

"I always think of [testosterone] as a toxin that you have to slowly work out of your system," he said. "A lot of things I did earlier, I wouldn't do — career-wise and just risks that you take as a wild, testosterone-poisoned young man."

The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film "Avatar" arrives in theaters on December 16. Cameron has plans to release a third film in 2024 and a fourth in 2026. Scripts have already been written for the upcoming movies.

Besides the "Avatar" movies, Cameron has directed several other films starring female leads such as "The Terminator," "Aliens" and "Titanic."