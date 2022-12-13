James Cameron says 'Avatar 4' script was the first of the franchise to not get notes from studio executives

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is just a few days from its release. The long awaited sequel comes 13 years after the original movie, and the second film is not the end of the franchise.

Director James Cameron has plans to release a third film in 2024 and a fourth in 2026. Scripts have already been written for the upcoming movies, and the director told Collider that the script for "Avatar 4" was the only one that did not receive a single note from studio executives.

"I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better," Cameron explained during the interview.

‘AVATAR’ SEQUEL TO FOCUS ON A THEME OF FAMILY

"When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy f---.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?"

"You think you know what it's about, and then, oh no, you don't," Cameron said of the fourth installment.

Besides the "Avatar" movies, Cameron has directed a number of other films such as "The Terminator," "Aliens" and "Titanic." He has won three Oscar Awards between "Titanic" and the first "Avatar" movie.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao and Kate Winslet. The movie comes out on Dec. 16, 2022.