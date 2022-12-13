Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

James Cameron says 'Avatar 4' script was the first of the franchise to not get notes from studio executives

The first movie of the 'Avatar' franchise came out in 2009

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is just a few days from its release. The long awaited sequel comes 13 years after the original movie, and the second film is not the end of the franchise. 

Director James Cameron has plans to release a third film in 2024 and a fourth in 2026. Scripts have already been written for the upcoming movies, and the director told Collider that the script for "Avatar 4" was the only one that did not receive a single note from studio executives. 

"I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better," Cameron explained during the interview.

Director James Cameron revealed in an interview that the script for the fourth movie in the "Avatar" franchise did not receive any notes. 

Director James Cameron revealed in an interview that the script for the fourth movie in the "Avatar" franchise did not receive any notes.  ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

‘AVATAR’ SEQUEL TO FOCUS ON A THEME OF FAMILY

"When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy f---.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?"

"You think you know what it's about, and then, oh no, you don't," Cameron said of the fourth installment. 

Besides the "Avatar" movies, Cameron has directed a number of other films such as "The Terminator," "Aliens" and "Titanic." He has won three Oscar Awards between "Titanic" and the first "Avatar" movie. 

"Avatar: The Way of Water" comes out on Dec. 16, 2022. 

"Avatar: The Way of Water" comes out on Dec. 16, 2022.  (20th Century Studios via AP)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao and Kate Winslet. The movie comes out on Dec. 16, 2022. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

