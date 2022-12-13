'Avatar: The Way of Water' is about to hit theaters. Are Americans ready for the long-awaited sequel?

Americans in the nation's capital revealed whether they would see the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water."

"The day has arrived for Avatar? Yay!" Yvette, from Tampa, told Fox News as she extended her arms and danced in her seat. She said her family may go see the film in theaters together.

WATCH TO SEE AMERICANS' EXCITEMENT TO SEE ‘AVATAR' SEQUEL:

"Very excited about Avatar," Yvette added. "I love it."

But Reagan, from Missouri, was less enthusiastic.

"I've never seen the original one so it wasn’t on my list of things to do," she said. "Eventually I'll probably watch it."

The original "Avatar," released in 2009, is the highest-grossing film of all time, with more than $2.8 billion in global ticket sales. The sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," was in production for nearly five years and is scheduled to release on Dec. 16 after repeated delays.

The first "Avatar" was the "greatest CGI movie of all time," Josh, from Baltimore, said. "Of course I’m gonna go see the second one."

Brenna, of Washington, D.C., said the original film "was really good so I’m really looking forward to see what the directors make for the second one."

Director James Cameron, the force behind two of the three top-grossing movies of all time, returned for the "Avatar" sequel, which showcases a blend of live-action and computer graphics. The December movie is the first of four "Avatar" films to be released through 2028.

"I don’t really do movies but I think I’ll go see that one," an American University college student said despite having final exams.

