Ingraham asks 'What Would Joe Do?' during pandemic: Keep America locked down 'until the experts set you free'

Laura Ingraham asked aloud Tuesday what presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would do if he was leading the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden Tuesday morning addressed the issue during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" by saying he would listen to scientists like White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"What Biden seems to be saying, if you can't unpack it, is that he would farm out critical decision making to others like Dr. Fauci and other unnamed scientists," Ingraham said before painting a dire picture of Democratic leadership during the pandemic.

"In the end, it would mean that Americans would be poorer and less free. No work unless it's approved by experts. No worship services, no ball games, no concerts, no travel to see your family or friends," Ingraham said. "Not at least until we have a vaccine. Oh wait, vaccines. As we heard the other day, they have to be many vaccines, as in plural, since the virus is mutating."

Ingraham praised President Trump's approach to the pandemic, which includes allowing states to determine when and how to reopen.

"Thank goodness President Trump decided to let states chart their own course, though, toward reopening, because now you can kind of see for yourself what life will be like under a Biden administration," Ingraham said. "What would Joe do? Well, he'd do pretty much what New York has done or California has done, locked down until the experts set you free."

Ingraham once again painted a grey future for the country with Democrats in charge.

"The new normal under Democrat rule will be socialism for all, crumbs for the masses. As for the elites who ... helped this whole situation unfold? Well, their lives aren't going to change at all. They stoke fear and they move goalposts to overcome your common sense. That's what they've been doing all along."