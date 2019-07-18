Laura Ingraham: 'The Squad' is rooted in radicalism -- and rattled by Trump's success

The 'radicals' who shaped former President Barack Obama are now influencing the progressive Democrats known as "The Squad," according to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"Unlike others, we take them seriously because the freshman, let's face it, have proven themselves to be bold and powerful voices within the Democrat Party," Ingraham said in her monologue on Thursday's edition of "The Ingraham Angle."

The Fox News host argued that controversial figures like Rev. Jeremiah Wright and Bill Ayers, whom many conservatives believe helped shape Obama's ideology, have now influenced the "far-left" Democrats.

'SEND HER BACK' CHANT AT TRUMP RALLY PROMPTS OUTCRY; OMAR RESPONDS

"Obama's entire worldview has its roots in these two radicals," Ingraham said. "Even if the political realities of the day kept him from fully articulating and pursuing them.

"But that was then and this is now," she added. "Today this radicalism has taken on a new urgency, mostly in reaction to the success and enduring power of [Trump]."

Ingraham believes the Squad adopted these tactics to take down Trump but despite their attempts, they continue to fail as president has delivered to his voters.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, the mainstream Democrat Party they've done everything, I think, to try to stop Trump," Ingraham said. "And now they hope this endless absurd charge of racism will hobble Trump. Well, I don't think that's going to work either because Trump just keeps moving forward and he draws them out."