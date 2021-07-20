Ingraham doesn't believe the left's tactics will sway vaccine skeptics

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took aim at public health officials and the media for their constant COVID-19 vaccine coercion. On Tuesday night's "The Ingraham Angle" the host showed footage of Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, grilling Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID origins at a hearing earlier in the day.

"A man who’s been collecting a fat, taxpayer-funded salary for almost half a century, shouldn't he be accustomed to getting pressed on important issues?" Ingraham asked. "Instead, Fauci came across as rather arrogant and demeaning. Of course, he’s simply tracking the snarky attitude of his favorite media personalities."

Ingraham discussed how other outlets like CNN and NBC didn't attempt to look into the claim that the United States was funding the Wuhan Lab.

"Instead of examining why tens of millions of Americans are opting out of vaccination, they huff and puff and insult their fellow Americans, and, of course, they look for scapegoats."

Ingraham showed a montage of media outlets criticizing her show and red-state voters. "In response," she said, "the White House is embracing a campaign of cut-throat intimidation against anyone who questions the official position on COVID, and this goes far beyond stripping them of their First Amendment rights on social media."

Dr. Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper that he believes there should be more COVID mandates and Ingraham said it's because the top doctor doesn't want his "power trip" to end.

"People like Fauci glibly dismiss concerns about adverse reactions to the vaccine. They refuse to acknowledge the broad benefits of natural immunity in those already exposed to the virus. Instead, it’s just one size fits all solution."

Ingraham called out "faux" conservatives like Max Boot arguing for even more mandates, "And a message to those other Republicans eager to line up and nod along with the so-called government experts, you may want to ask whether this is about setting a precedent for setting up future mandates of a different sort."

Ingraham argued that the tactics employed by the left against "vaccine skeptics" will actually hurt the pro-vaccine argument.

"The more you try to coerce people, the more suspicion grows. The more defensive experts are about answering legitimate questions, the more questions they end up raising. Does arguing with Rand Paul help the vaccine push? Of course, it doesn't."

Ingraham asked if whether or not name-calling those who disagree has unified a divided country, which Biden promised on the campaign trail.

"America is a nation founded in liberty that has thrived in large part because we always understood that citizens deserve their space to work out their own conclusions. Hectoring people, bullying them, mocking them is only going to make matters worse."