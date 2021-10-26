Ingraham: Democrats use kids as props in quest for control

Laura Ingraham said that while the Democrats profess concern for children their actions speak to a different reality on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle."

Ingraham pointed to sexual assaults that occurred in Virginia schools in which "liberal administrators did their best to cover … up."

"When a father of one of the victims came to a school board meeting to voice concerns about safety at that Loudoun County High School, they arrested him. It was absolutely disgusting. I can't believe it's America," she said.

The father appeared prior on "The Angle" to describe the experience and said, "My daughter was sexually assaulted at the end of school in May of last year. And I went to the school board meeting to see what was going on … I tried to tell the lady what had happened to my daughter. And she looked me down in the face and said, that's not what happened … I turn around, the police are grabbing me. And next thing I know, I'm tackled to the ground. I'm just shocked and horrified."

Ingraham said that as a parent she found the story to be "extremely upsetting."

"In practice, she said, "the children are just props in [the left's] quest for more control, more power for bureaucrats and less for parents."

After the story broke, former President Barack Obama went to Virginia to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, and said, "We don't have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped-up culture wars. This fake outrage the right-wing media pedals to juice their ratings. That's not what you need, Virginia. Instead of forcing our communities to cut back at a time when we're just starting to recover, we should be doing more to support people who are educating our kids and keeping our neighborhoods safe."

Ingraham scoffed at his remarks. "Neighborhoods safe, Barack? The Democrats can't even keep their school restrooms safe because they're far more worried about the political repercussions than the health and safety of the students in this saga."

"These are not phony culture wars," Ingraham said. "They are not phony culture warriors. This is about who has the final say over the present and future of our kids' education. This is about whom you trust to keep your children safe when at school."

Ingraham proceeded to take aim at the media "goon squad;" in particular, The Washington Post after it reported one of the victims consented in the past to an encounter with the accused.

"I'm young enough to remember that when liberal journalists over at The Washington Post used to believe that it was reprehensible for a defendant to use the victim's sexual history to impeach her credibility. Well, that's exactly what happened in this case," Ingraham said.

Ingraham accused the reporter of trying to "throw shade" at the judge's decision to convict the accused rapist. And further asked, "Where are all the women who stood up for professed victims in the past?"

Despite the fact that media and feminists haven't found a rallying cry in this issue, Ingraham said, the kids in Loudoun County have morally clear convictions on the matter.

On Tuesday, school kids staged a walkout in protest.

"Parents, you're paying the bills here. Why accept the abuse?" Ingraham said.

"Woke activists who are masquerading as teachers or administrators obviously can't be trusted. They have other priorities. The walkouts we saw today in Virginia are only the beginning. The Democratic Party is about to experience what a political walkout across America feels like."