Baltimore teacher brags about 'indoctrinating' students with taxpayer money: 'Put the taxes in the bag'

A teacher in Baltimore, Maryland, celebrated "indoctrinating" students while dancing in a post on TikTok.

"Put the taxes in the bag," the teacher's post on TikTok said, as the middle school Spanish teacher jovially danced. The teacher was responding to criticism of using a song in which she lip-synched "f--k up on your b--ch" in a video adorning her classroom in pride materials.

Fox News Digital identified the teacher as Alexa Sciuto, who works at Pine Grove Middle School in the Baltimore County School District.

Sciuto responded to a user, who said, "None of this is what education is supposed to be about. Reading. Writing. Arithmetic. Why are you so f-ing hellbent on indoctrinating our children?"

She said, "I just got fired for indoctrinating my students."

"Sike," the next clip showed.

"Still employed," she said. "Put the taxes in the bag."

"Y'all will never take me alive," she added.

The clip also featured a gif of money falling, and an arrow pointing to it which said, "Your taxes."

Sciuto has, on another occasion, claimed that "professionalism is a patriarchal and White supremacist myth."

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Teachers from other states have bragged about "indoctrinating" students.

A Texas middle school teacher named Kelsey McCracken bragged about "indoctrinating" students on TikTok while interrogating each of her classes about whether they believed a non-binary identity made them uncomfortable, Fox News Digital found.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the story on McCracken, stating, "Our schools are for education, not indoctrination."

"We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done," he said.

Another teacher, Nairobi Colon, also bragged about "indoctrinating" students.

Colon, who an art teacher who works in the KIPP charter school system in New Jersey, posted videos responding to critical comments from users who accused the educator of "grooming" students with gender ideology.

Colon responded to critics by interviewing and recording 4th-grade students on the educator's "non-binary" "they/them" pronouns and posted the videos on a public TikTok account over the course of several months.