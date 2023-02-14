Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Illinois sees staggering drop in paramedic force, driven by 'burnout' and violence against first responders

Chicago-based EMS worker says paramedics being driven out of profession

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Illinois sees drastic drop-off in number of emergency workers due to crime, low pay Video

Illinois sees drastic drop-off in number of emergency workers due to crime, low pay

EMS assistant Matt Clohessy discusses Illinois' struggle with keeping emergency workers employed after the number of paramedics across the state experienced a 77% drop.

Illinois has seen a 77% decline in the number of paramedics statewide in recent years, noting a startling drop-off from 36,000 employees in 2019 to 8,200 employees in 2021.

Chicago-based EMS assistant Matt Clohessy said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First" that the problem lies in crime and low pay.

"I think it's a multi-faceted problem that we're looking at right now. What we in Chicago have recently been up against is a lot of violence in the street against our members," he told host Ashley Strohmier.

CHICAGO ALDERMAN SOUNDS OFF ON GUN VIOLENCE AFTER SPECIAL NEEDS MAN SHOT IN THE HEAD WAITING FOR SCHOOL BUS

Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital (iStock)

"We're fortunate enough to have a very friendly city council that passed an ordinance led by Alderman Matt O'Shea that increases the penalty and fines for violence against our first responders in the streets.

"Violence is up against us just like it's up against anyone else at this point in time," he added.

Now, as the numbers of emergency workers linger low, state Democrats are pushing to equip remaining first responders with body cameras to keep them "in-check," Strohmier reported.

CHICAGO WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT VENTS FRUSTRATION WITH CRIME CRISIS: ‘WE FEEL COMPLETELY DEFENSELESS'

A Chicago police officer stands with a police radio near Oak Street Beach on Aug. 18 in Chicago.

A Chicago police officer stands with a police radio near Oak Street Beach on Aug. 18 in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"How are you guys going to sustain this? What's going to happen if you all just say, ‘We’re not going to do this?' What's going to happen to the state?" she asked.

"I'm here to advocate for my fellow brother and sister paramedics and first responders out there," he said, adding, "We do a very critical job, and we need to have protection from all our cities, municipalities and lawmakers and continue to have that protection to continue to do our job and to serve the public."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Chicago cop blasts 'tone deaf' Lori Lightfoot: 'She has no idea what's really going on' Video

Strohmier reported a recent poll from the Journal of Emergency Medical Services found that 60% of Illinois EMTs were "burned out" from their jobs while another 36% said their sacrifices were not worth staying in the profession.

"We're thankful for the support we have already. We look to have more support than we do out there to continue to keep our cities, towns and the country that we serve well-protected," Clohessy said.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.