Hunter Biden whistleblower slams media for ignoring laptop scandal: 'This is Watergate 2.0'

Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower John Paul Mac Isaac voiced concerns over the media's return to silence on the scandal he is calling "Watergate 2.0."

"Why are they silent now?," he asked Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

"This is the story of the century. This is Watergate 2.0, and I can only imagine that the reason the mainstream media is so silent on this is because they were so complacent two years ago."

Though The New York Post made headwaves with the story before befalling to censorship before the 2020 election, media outlets elected to dismiss the scandal as "Russian disinformation" until this year.

Turmoil surrounding the controversy intensified when the Twitter Files' seventh installment disclosed a new detail about evidence suppression from the intelligence community, indicating the FBI and others "discredited" information about Hunter Biden's shady business dealings both before and after The New York Post took the story public in Oct. 2020.

Mac Isaac, who handed over Hunter Biden's laptop to the FBI in 2019, said the news came as no surprise to him.

"I had my suspicions about the FBI," he said, adding that his distrust intensified particularly "after witnessing the weaponization of the agency over the past three years with the Mueller investigation."

"When they finally, reluctantly collected the laptop on Dec. 9 of 2019, I was hoping that laptop would be admitted as evidence. I gave them enough information about Burisma, assisted them multiple times after they collected the laptop to access the data, so I'm very confident they knew exactly what was on that laptop," he said.

Mac Isaac said news that FBI agents allegedly cooperated with Twitter's censorship efforts prove the agency is more corrupt than he initially suspected.

"This [problem] is quite a bit bigger than I initially thought it was," he said, later adding, "It's astonishing to me that they were able to pull this off, that this cabal of FBI agents could have so much influence..."

He said the FBI's alleged Twitter collusion could signal the agency's deep-seated involvement with other social media and mainstream media platforms as well.

He added that he felt "vindicated" after mainstream outlets began to recognize the laptop scandal as a legitimate concern after portraying him unfairly in the past.

Mac Isaac formerly filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN, Politico and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., alleging their remarks led him to close his business.

He also sued Twitter for labeling him as a "hacker."

Fox News' Ebony Bowden and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.