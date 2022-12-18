Rep. Nancy Mace on FBI's alleged censorship coordination with Twitter: 'I want to see heads roll'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she wants to see "heads roll" after several installments of the Twitter Files revealed a pattern of censorship, blacklisting, and the FBI's direct role in flagging users and tweets to Twitter executives.

"I really want to know what government agents and agencies were censoring the free speech of Americans," Mace said on "Sunday Night In America."

The congresswoman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, highlighted the "disconcerting" communication between former Twitter Trust and Safety Chief Yoel Roth and FBI officials.

The sixth installment of the Twitter Files revealed an email from FBI agent Elvis Chan to "Twitter folks," linking a list of accounts that may "potentially constitute violations of Twitter's Terms of Service."

"I don’t know why so many on the left are so concerned about ideas they disagree with being on the internet. The only thing I can come up with is that they can’t persuade people or voters, more importantly, unless they’re suppressing the ideas of others that they disagree with," Mace said.

She continued, "And when you’re suppressing free speech when you are an agent of the federal government suppressing that speech, it’s wrong, and I want to see heads roll, and people fired for what they have done."

Host Trey Gowdy asked about senior House GOP leadership vowing to subpoena the FBI and Department of Justice in a potential Twitter probe and whether any Democratic colleagues have expressed interest in a bipartisan investigation.

"It's only Republicans at this juncture," the South Carolina lawmaker responded, before praising Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., for "sounding the alarm bell on [the] censoring of free speech."

"I wish everyone felt the same way regardless of who is in power."

Mace continued adding House Republicans like Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., have begun issuing letters to executives and leaders of government agencies.

"[We] will get to the bottom of it. There will be subpoenas flying. There will be investigations going on throughout many different committees," she said.