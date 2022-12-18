Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Nancy Mace on FBI's alleged censorship coordination with Twitter: 'I want to see heads roll'

The congresswoman reacted to the sixth installment of the Twitter Files

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., weighs in on the sixth installment of the Twitter files that alleged the FBI coordinated with Twitter executives to censor users and their tweets on 'Sunday Night In America.' 

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she wants to see "heads roll" after several installments of the Twitter Files revealed a pattern of censorship, blacklisting, and the FBI's direct role in flagging users and tweets to Twitter executives.  

"I really want to know what government agents and agencies were censoring the free speech of Americans," Mace said on "Sunday Night In America." 

The congresswoman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, highlighted the "disconcerting" communication between former Twitter Trust and Safety Chief Yoel Roth and FBI officials. 

EX-TWITTER SAFETY CHIEF ADMITS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP CENSORSHIP WAS A ‘MISTAKE’ 

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo.

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

The sixth installment of the Twitter Files revealed an email from FBI agent Elvis Chan to "Twitter folks," linking a list of accounts that may "potentially constitute violations of Twitter's Terms of Service."

"I don’t know why so many on the left are so concerned about ideas they disagree with being on the internet. The only thing I can come up with is that they can’t persuade people or voters, more importantly, unless they’re suppressing the ideas of others that they disagree with," Mace said. 

'Twitter Files' Part 6 details company ties to FBI Video

She continued, "And when you’re suppressing free speech when you are an agent of the federal government suppressing that speech, it’s wrong, and I want to see heads roll, and people fired for what they have done." 

TWITTER FILES ‘SUPPLEMENTAL’ SHOWS EVEN TRUST AND SAFETY CHIEF NOT ‘COMFORTABLE’ WITH FBI ‘DEMANDING’ ANSWERS

Host Trey Gowdy asked about senior House GOP leadership vowing to subpoena the FBI and Department of Justice in a potential Twitter probe and whether any Democratic colleagues have expressed interest in a bipartisan investigation. 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed Friday that the social media company previously "shadow-banned" political candidates running for office.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed Friday that the social media company previously "shadow-banned" political candidates running for office. (Fox News )

"It's only Republicans at this juncture," the South Carolina lawmaker responded, before praising Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., for "sounding the alarm bell on [the] censoring of free speech." 

"I wish everyone felt the same way regardless of who is in power." 

Mace continued adding House Republicans like Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., have begun issuing letters to executives and leaders of government agencies. 

"[We] will get to the bottom of it. There will be subpoenas flying. There will be investigations going on throughout many different committees," she said. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.