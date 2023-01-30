Hunter Biden denying biological child his last name is 'maybe the lowest thing' he's done: Pirro

Hunter Biden is no stranger to high-profile controversy, with his addiction-stained past and shady international business dealings repeatedly surfacing and prompting new questions surrounding the president's potentially compromised leadership.

Judge Jeanine Pirro is the host of the latest "Who is Hunter Biden?" special on Fox Nation, and she kicked the segment off with new information on "maybe the lowest thing" Hunter has committed thus far: disowning his own child.

"This guy is basically disowning his own daughter," Pirro said on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "This daughter that he refused to even take a paternity test, had to be forced to then didn't want to pay custody or support… and then now is objecting to even his name being given to his own daughter."

Early this year, Hunter asked a judge to halt his daughter, 4-year-old Navy Roberts, from taking his last name.

He fathered the child with former D.C. stripper, Lunden Roberts, and fought against paying child support, despite the undeniable results of a paternity test back in 2019.

Hunter claimed he wanted to protect Navy's chance at having a "peaceful existence" through denying her right to the Biden family name, but critics were not convinced.

"He's really protecting himself," Kellyanne Conway noted in the Fox Nation special.

Hunter faces accusations of selling his father's political influence for millions of dollars through international business dealings, and it all started with his infamous laptop.

Hunter deserted his own laptop at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. After the owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, took possession of it 90 days later, he discovered questionable emails regarding his overseas business ventures and potential indications of his father's involvement.

"I remember seeing some documents that pertained to an obscenely large amount of money exchanging hands with Burisma, so that's when I did a deep dive at the end of July and came to the conclusion that there was definitely a pay-for-play scheme running out of the office of the vice president," Isaac recalled. "Hunter was involved. The ramifications were great, and I needed to get this to the FBI."

But even after the authenticity of the laptop was verified, the bureau held the information close to the chest as Biden continued his trek to becoming the President of the United States.

"The FBI had the laptop since 2019, and they should have been investigating it, following up, all of those leads - but instead, what we hear from whistleblowers who have spoken to the Senate investigation of Hunter Biden is that the FBI tried to slow roll this investigation," Josh Boswell, senior reporter from the Daily Mail, said in the special. "They tried to keep it from coming out before the 2020 election."

Amid the fallout of the bombshell laptop revelations, Elon Musk's fiery Twitter Files illustrated how the FBI "discredited factual information about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings," censoring the information ahead of the contentious presidential election.

Given the compelling nature of the content on the laptop, and allegations surrounding how the Department of Justice allegedly suppressed the information from surfacing, Republicans in Congress wasted no time in taking action.

Since they have taken control of the lower chamber, they are now investigating the father-son duo at the same time.

Hunter has been under investigation for years pertaining to his tax transactions related to money funneled from China and other countries. He is accused of tax and foreign lobbying violations, among other things.

"We are at the beginning of really a new chapter in the Hunter Biden story because now that the republicans have control of the house they have subpoena power," Miranda Devine, author of "Laptop from Hell," said during the special.

Separately, the president currently faces a special counsel investigation for his reported mishandling of classified material - critical information that critics worry Hunter may have had access to.