Hunter Biden's email to Burisma business partner infers 'direct access' to classified information: Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz sounded off on an email Hunter Biden sent to a Burisma colleague, alleging the correspondence indicates he had access to classified material as new information is revealed regarding the magnitude of Biden's latest scandal.

Cruz joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss why the email was "unusual" and how it infers that he had "direct access" to the information that could be tied to Biden's alleged mishandling of thousands of records.

"Hunter Biden didn't write that," Cruz told Maria Bartiromo. "Hunter Biden is not an expert on Ukraine. He's not an expert on Eastern Europe. He's not an expert on Russia, but that email did help get him on the board of Burisma. It did help get him paid $83,000 a month because it showed a level of expertise not coming from him, but he was getting it from somewhere. That's clearly from some sort of briefing. We don't know whether it was a classified briefing or not, but that is the sort of analysis that is often within a classified briefing."

"And this email is unusual in the Hunter Biden emails, there's a level of scholarship and erudition that if it magically appeared, somehow it doesn't appear in the other emails he's sending," he continued. "The obvious question is what was he cutting and pasting from? What was his source? And it raises the natural inference that Hunter Biden had direct access to these classified documents."

The email in question was from 2014 - Hunter Biden sent the correspondence to Devon Archer, who was also on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Lawmakers have been quick to note the content of the email implies a level of energy expertise Hunter did not have, alleging he could have had access to classified information - which, in turn, could be tied to the several discoveries of classified documents tied to his father, found in various unsecured locations.

Bartiromo said lawyers involved in the scandal revealed Biden donated 1,850 boxes of material and 415 gigabytes of digital records to the University of Delaware.

But questions regarding who had access to the material remain unanswered.

"Hunter Biden, at times, declared his residence to be those very same places," Cruz said. "And so I believe the natural next step that is necessary is for the FBI to examine the 1850 plus boxes of documents from Joe Biden's Senate tenure that's at the University of Delaware, and I also believe it is critical for the FBI to search Hunter Biden's homes, home and office residences to make sure there are no classified documents there, given all the evidence that's piling up. We need to ascertain who's had access to what and when."

But yet another scathing question in the scandal also remains unanswered: who funded the archival of the records?

The University of Delaware has yet to release information on who was financially responsible for maintaining the records, which Cruz deemed "unacceptable."

Bartiromo asked if it's possible China could have funded the venture directly.



"That's certainly a reasonable inference, it seems," Cruz responded. "Certainly when Joe Biden went to Penn, communist China paid millions of dollars to fund what he was doing. Communist China, we also know, paid Hunter Biden and the Biden family millions of dollars, and so there's a long history of communist China writing checks."

"The fact that the University of Delaware has tried to keep these documents secret - in fact, it said it's not going to release any of them until two years after Biden leaves public office - I think that's unacceptable," he continued.

The latest development comes as Republican lawmakers have grown frustrated with their investigation into the matter, accusing the White House of stifling the effort to answer lingering questions.

They have also accused the National Archives of ignoring their quest for clarity; House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., requested the Archives' communications with the Biden team over the matter.

The deadline for the documents passed days ago without any response.



Nonetheless, an official from the National Archives is expected to answer questions, on the record, before the committee on Tuesday in a bid to gain clarity on the controversy.

"There's an entirely different level that we need to know, which is whether any of these classified documents that Joe Biden had illegally, in multiple locations, involved his own family's business activities and potential corruption, whether they involve Burisma and Ukraine, whether they involve communist China and the entities that were paying the Biden family millions of dollars," Cruz said.

"If he, in fact, had classified documents that implicate his own financial well-being, that raises the potential of very serious criminal liability," he continued.