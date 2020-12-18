Vanity Fair highlights Hunter Biden's art career amid federal tax probe

Vanity Fair highlighted Hunter Biden's fledgling art career as the president-elect's son deals with an investigation into his taxes.

"Hunter Biden isn't letting the Department of Justice ruin his life: 'The one thing I have left is my art,'" the outlet tweeted this week.

Biden is under federal investigation for his tax affairs and overseas business dealings, which have led to Republican calls for a special counsel to investigate him after Joe Biden, takes office.

The brief article noted a Page Six scoop that Hunter Biden is signing a deal to have a solo exhibition of his work at a New York art gallery next year, calling it a "major milestone."

It was unclear whether the designation was sarcastic. It went on to note the "venture capitalist turned artist" creates his work by blowing alcohol ink onto Japanese Yupo paper to create "abstract layers of colors and concentric circles."

It also highlighted a negative reception from art critics, including one who called Biden a "big baby" whose work was "derivative."

Biden, who has battled drug addiction, told the New York Times earlier this year that his art career has helped keep him "sane."

Vanity Fair's light-hearted article on the embattled scion contrasts its coverage of the current president's family members, as well as the mainstream media's overall lack of attention to the story.

The left-leaning outlet has published numerous hit pieces on President Trump's children, including a piece this week headlined, "Ivanka Trump Faces Off With Father to See How Many People They Can Kill With COVID-19."

Taking exception to her criticism of small business lockdowns, Bess Levin wrote, "that’s noted epidemiologist Ivanka Trump decrying lockdowns as the country hurtles toward an estimated 450,000 deaths by February 1, a figure that can largely be blamed on her idiot husband and father."

Republican lawmakers have called for a special counsel to probe Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and tax affairs, but evening newscasts on NBC, CBS and ABC hardly felt it was worth mentioning earlier this week. NBC offered a brief mention in Wednesday night's newscast, while CBS' and ABC's nightly coverage ignored it entirely.