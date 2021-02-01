Censorship of Trump supporters, conservatives is 'very dangerous’: Hugo Gurdon

Washington Examiner editorial director Hugo Gurdon warned of the dangers of censoring and silencing conservatives and Trump supporters, arguing that limitations on free speech based on political ideology could lead to violence.

"It’s not just absolutely wrong, but it’s also pretty dangerous," Gurdon told "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

"If people are not allowed to actually express their opinions and have their opinions heard … historically, they turn to other things like violence," he added later. "Free speech is a guarantor of the safe transition of power."

Gurdon argued that several institutions, including the Democratic Party, the mainstream media and universities are all working together to push "the race, class and … gender kind of agenda."

"We have an extraordinary situation in this country right now," he said.

He added that he believes Big Tech and other corporations are playing a major role in advancing this agenda.

"You also have corporate America lining up behind them," Gurdon said. "And it’s not just the biggest companies in the world. It’s the biggest companies in the world who control … who is allowed to have their voices heard."

"They’re the ones who actually control access to the agenda," he said. "This is very dangerous."

In Gurdon’s view, the current situation draws parallels to McCarthyism, during which communists and those suspected of being communists were "blacklisted" because of their political views.

"We used to know back in, you know, after the McCarthy era, that blacklist of this sort was not a good thing, where people were tested on what they believed and they were excluded from jobs," Gurdon said.