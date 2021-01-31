Gabbard: Big Tech controls who gets to have a voice

Tech industry leaders should not be in a position to "pick and choose" who gets to have a voice and who must remain silent, Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said Sunday.

The former Democratic presidential candidate made headlines last week for warning that efforts to combat insurgency through surveillance and other monitoring activities at the hands of Big Tech posed a greater threat to the country than the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

GABBARD SLAMS SCHIFF, BRENNAN AS 'MORE DANGEROUS' THAN CAPITOL RIOTERS

"Let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies — and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol," Gabbard said in a video posted to social media at the time.

The former lawmaker addressed her earlier comments in a Sunday appearance on "The Next Revolution," where she told host Steve Hilton that the crackdown on domestic terror represents a danger to every American and our constitutional rights and freedom of speech.

"The Big Tech companies and oligarchs created a virtual town square, they have invited to us come and be a part of this town square, [and] then they’ve made billions from our private information and our attention, and now are saying we'll pick and choose which one of you get to have a voice, and which do not," Gabbard said.

GABBARD CAUTIONS PELOSI OVER FIERY RHETORIC

"They are able to do this through a legal immunity provided to them under Section 230, …and they’re able to continue to move forward in a way that undermines our constitutional rights and free speech."

Since the Jan. 6 riot, lawmakers in Washington have once again been considering a domestic terrorism bill, leading civil rights groups to push back, claiming that federal authorities already have the tools they need to stop criminals without giving them additional powers.

At the same time, social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have been blocking accounts that they say have posted inflammatory comments, including those of former President Donald Trump and several other prominent Republicans.