House Democrats angry at liberal groups for stirring up division in party: report

Progressive and centrist Democrats have been divided over how best to push back on Trump's policies since he returned to office

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
House Democrats and party leadership have expressed frustration with progressive groups like MoveOn and Indivisible for putting pressure on members, according to a new report. 

"People are pissed," a House Democrat told Axios on Tuesday. 

The Democratic lawmaker also said that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was personally "very frustrated" with the groups for attempting to provoke leadership into a more aggressive, anti-Trump approach to politics. 

TOP POLITICAL HANDICAPPER REVEALS WHAT DEMS' CHANCES ARE AT WINNING BACK THE SENATE IN 2026

Jeffries at Capitol presser

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was reportedly "very frustrated" with progressive groups for attempting to provoke leadership into a more aggressive, anti-Trump approach to politics.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"There were a lot of people who were like, 'We've got to stop the groups from doing this.' ... People are concerned that they're saying we're not doing enough, but we're not in the majority," one Democrat told Axios. 

Other Democrats have been directing increased calls from constituents concerned about President Donald Trump's policies to the GOP. 

"It's been a constant theme of us saying, 'Please call the Republicans,'" said Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said. 

"I reject and resent the implication that congressional Democrats are simply standing by passively," Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said.

BLUE STATE DEMS RAIL AGAINST TRUMP'S PLAN TO SHUT DOWN EDUCATION DEPT.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

"People are angry, scared, and they want to see more from their lawmakers right now than floor speeches about Elon Musk," Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg said in comments to Axios. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"People are angry, scared, and they want to see more from their lawmakers right now than floor speeches about Elon Musk," Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg said in comments to Axios. "Indivisible is urging people who are scared to call their member of Congress, whether they have a Democrat or Republican, and make specific procedural asks." 

"Our supporters are asking Democrats to demand specific red lines are met before they offer their vote to House Republicans on the budget, when Republicans inevitably fail to pass a bill on their own," Greenberg said. 

Jeffries, MoveOn and Indivisible did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

