Georgia congressman moves to help Trump acquire Greenland and rename it 'Red, White and Blueland'

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., has thrown his support behind President Donald Trump's quest to acquire Greenland — and has taken a step in Americanizing the country's name.

Carter introduced a bill on Tuesday proposing that Greenland's name be changed to Red, White and Blueland. In a press release, the Georgia congressman wrote that "America is back and will soon be bigger than ever" with the addition of the Nordic country.

"President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal," Carter added.

Carter also published the text of the bill, which is named the "Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025."

"Greenland shall be known as 'Red, White, and Blueland,'" the text states. "Any reference in a law, map, regulation, document, paper, or other record of the United States to Greenland shall be deemed to be a reference to ‘Red, White, and Blueland.'"

Carter has not spoken to Trump about the bill, which had no cosponsors as of Tuesday evening, Carter's office told Fox News Digital.

Trump has signaled interest in acquiring Greenland since 2019, calling it a potentially "large real estate deal," toward the end of his first term. In December, he ramped up calls for the U.S. to acquire the Danish territory and called it a national security issue.

"[F]or purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," the then-president-elect wrote in a Truth Social post at the time.

At the beginning of February, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen affirmed that Greenland is "not for sale," but said she was open to the U.S. increasing its footprint in the Arctic region.

"I totally agree with the Americans that the High North, that the Arctic region is becoming more and more important when we are talking about defense and security and deterrence," Frederiksen said, referencing Chinese and Russian activity in the region. "And it is possible to find a way to ensure stronger footprints in Greenland. They [the U.S.] are already there, and they can have more possibilities."

"And at the same time, we are willing to scale up from the Kingdom of Denmark. And I think NATO is the same. So if this is about securing our part of the world, we can find a way forward."

