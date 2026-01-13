Homan says NYC Mayor Mamdani 'made it clear he's not going to work with ICE' on immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday he has had no communication with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing the newly inaugurated democratic socialist of refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

"He's made it clear he's not going to work with ICE," Homan told "America's Newsroom."

"When Mayor Adams was here… we had an agreement that he would allow us back into Rikers Island to arrest those public safety threats in the safety and security of a jail, but the city council shut it down."

Homan went on to cite a meeting last year between President Donald Trump and Mamdani, saying it remains unclear whether the mayor will change course and help bring alleged threats to society to justice.

"We'll see down the road if he's going to help arrest public safety threats," he said.

"We're not asking any NYPD to be immigration officers. We're asking their cops to work with our cops to remove national security threats and public safety threats in New York City."

Secretary Kristi Noem offered similar remarks last week, telling reporters that talks involving Mamdani and the Department of Homeland Security are reportedly not going well.

"We're hoping the mayor will work with us to get these criminal elements, and especially gang members and terrorist organizations, out of New York City," Noem said during a news conference.

"I know he and the president had a productive conversation. Our communication at the Department of Homeland Security has not been productive with the mayor's office or with the NYPD , but we want to continue those conversations so we can work together on success."

Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Mamdani has espoused anti-ICE rhetoric since rising to prominence in the race for New York City mayor last year, encouraging those confronted by the agency to "know [their] rights" in a video last month and listing ways to handle potentially risky encounters with agents.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf and Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.