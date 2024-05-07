Holocaust survivor reacts to 'frightening' rise in antisemitism: Now I have to 'worry' about my grandkids

An Auschwitz survivor issued a chilling warning to Americans supporting anti-Israel demonstrations, urging them to be careful that another Holocaust doesn't come from their actions.

"I recall horrible things. It's too difficult to even explain it to you. All I can say is I recall the death of children — little babies — some of my friends who were shot, some of them in front of me. And the death of my grandmother shot in front of me. The kind of things that no human being should live through or recall or see or experience," Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman said Tuesday on "America Reports."

"I try to tell it to this generation, to sort of be careful that this could be the end product of all this hatred and anger and antisemitism. It's a very difficult time for, I think, all the Jews all over the world."

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, anti-Israel demonstrations have emerged in city streets and throughout college campuses nationwide. In recent weeks, campus demonstrations have escalated to the point of thousands of arrests and caused universities to cancel commencement ceremonies.

The demonstrations were saturated with antisemitic, anti-Israel and anti-America rhetoric, with some protesters chanting vulgar references to the Holocaust.

"It's all of them trying to intimidate us," said Friedman's grandson, Aron Goodman. "That's something that I've been saying, that we can't be intimidated by these protests, by them yelling at us ‘intifada’ and that they want us dead. That's something that I've been saying. We can't let them intimidate us, and it hurts to see people, especially at a university or at university-level — it hurts to see students attacking other students. People who used to be your friends no longer support you, and you have to hide your religion, your faith."

The Washington University freshman lamented his college is "no different" than other schools like Columbia University and UCLA.

"We have had countless protests where community members come on campus — they come on campus and they intimidate students," he said. "They're yelling at us. Like I said before, WashU is no different. Every university is having these protests and this intimidation."

Friedman added it is "very scary" to see professors join in and encourage the antisemitic demonstrations.

While schools have attempted to squash the escalating demonstrations, the prevalence of antisemitism in America's most prestigious centers of learning is "extraordinarily shocking, frightening, disappointing," Friedman said.

"When I walked out of Auschwitz with my mother at the age of 6-and-a-half, it sort of never occurred to me that somehow in my lifetime I would experience something like that. When coming to America, you know, the country of the promise, I was 11-and-a-half. It was, 'Oh, here I am. I'm safe, and I'm safe forever, and so is my family.' And now I have to worry about my grandchildren and how they feel in the colleges?" Friedman asked.

"It's too shocking and too painful, and I just hope that there are more people who are going to be for us than against us."