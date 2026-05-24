Viral video shows ABC reporter ducking for cover after gunfire near White House

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An ABC News White House correspondent dove for cover Saturday evening on the White House North Lawn in Washington, D.C., after a gunman opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint while President Donald Trump was inside the White House working on Iran peace talks.

A video posted on X by ABC News correspondent Selina Wang shows Wang ducking for cover, as an off-camera voice warned the crew as gunfire broke out.

The video has now gone viral and accumulated more than 10.5 million views.

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Wang was recording a social media report on Trump’s claim that an Iran peace deal was close when apparent gunshots rang out, forcing Wang and her crew members to quickly duck for cover.

Wang later wrote on X that she heard what "sounded like dozens of gunshots."

The Secret Service said the shooting began shortly after 6 p.m. near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

"Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died," the Secret Service said in a statement cited by ABC News.

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A bystander was also wounded, though officials had not said who fired the round that struck the person or released the person’s condition. No Secret Service agents were injured. Trump was inside the White House at the time and was briefed on the shooting.

The gunman reportedly fired several shots toward a Secret Service booth before Uniformed Division officers returned fire.

Multiple sources confirmed to Fox News Digital the gunman has been identified as Nasire Best, 21, of Maryland.

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The Secret Service confirmed Trump was at the White House during the shooting. A White House spokesperson said the president was there, "but was not impacted."

Trump praised law enforcement in a Truth Social post.

"Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure," Trump wrote.

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Trump also tied the shooting to last month’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’Dinner shooting," Trump said. "And goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!"

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that federal agents were assisting the Secret Service response.

"We will update the public as we’re able," Patel said.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.